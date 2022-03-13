Andriy Yarmolenko gave a powerful, emotional interview, after he scored his first goal since being given some time off due to the current Ukraine disaster.

Yarmolenko was given a few days off to emotionally recover, after the news broke of Russia invading the 32-year-old’s home country.

The whole football family has come together to show support for Ukraine, in many different ways. Premier League captains wearing Ukraine coloured armbands, clubs offering emotional support and campaigns from the Premier League.

"It was so emotional for me… you know the situation in my country" ?? West Ham's Andriy Yarmolenko gives a powerful post-match interview after dedicating his goal to the victims of the war in Ukraine ?? pic.twitter.com/Y9dETIl8Em — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 13, 2022

This is an exceptional goal from start to finish. An iconic moment for Andriy Yarmolenko – that is for ??pic.twitter.com/hhlo0kjE1O — W?s? H?? S????? (@WestHamSocial) March 13, 2022

The interview with Yarmolenko was extremely powerful, as seen above, and it was a fantastic moment seeing him score after everything he is currently going through.