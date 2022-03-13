West Ham United could make as many as four to six signings with the money raised from selling star player Declan Rice this summer.

That’s the view of pundit Noel Whelan, who expects West Ham could make something in the region of £100million from allowing Rice to join Manchester United, Manchester City or Chelsea.

The England international has been a world class performer for the Hammers, and though they won’t want to lose him, Whelan rightly points out that it could give them big opportunities in the transfer market.

“Declan Rice, has already come out and said he wants Champions League football. If they don’t make it, then there’s got to be a massive decision and a fair decision between club and player regarding his future,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“If Declan Rice went and they got £100million, you could probably bring in about four to six players, couldn’t you? That’s on top of what you’ve already got to spend.

“You know that if he does go, he’s leaving them in a really good position being able to go out there and spend £35million on a player. Then they can spend another £20million, and another £20million.”

Rice has been linked with Man Utd in recent times, and seems ideal to come in as Paul Pogba nears the end of his contract.

Speaking to CaughtOffside recently, former United player Luke Chadwick made it clear that Rice would be his preferred option to strengthen the MUFC midfield next season.

“I think getting someone like Rice through the door is a massive statement,” Chadwick said. “It shows they’re serious about winning the league, it’s not a case of working out the best options financially, but just going for the best of the best.”