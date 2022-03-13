A couple of weeks ago this fixture would have been seen as a regular run of the mil game, but now it is anything but.

Chelsea have been hit with the massive repercussion’s of the sanctions placed on Roman Abramovich by the UK government earlier this week, meaning Chelsea now face an uncertain future.

The sanctions put on Chelsea’s owner have also brought further light on the seeming lack of checking done on the new owners of Newcastle United prior to their takeover of the club earlier this season. Both clubs are owned by people and groups who would be described by some as at the very least controversial, and it is this which makes this game all the more interesting, on-pitch factors aside.

However, in those terms Thomas Tuchel has thrown in a couple of twists, possibly in acknowledgement of their Champions League game versus Lille on Wednesday.

The Blues line up today sees the return of N’Golo Kante and Hakim Ziyech, but there is still no room for Romelu Lukaku, who has found himself relegated to the bench following a run of poor form.

Malang Sarr also returns for the first time since his nightmare game against Luton Town in the FA Cup. Timo Werner also earns another start alongside Kai Havertz and Mason Mount in Chelsea’s attacking trident.

Chelsea won 3-1 at Norwich City on Thursday but today’s test will be much firmer than the one they faced at Carrow Road, with an in-form Newcastle side who have not been beaten since December.

