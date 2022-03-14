Arsenal interested in Champions League-winning attacking midfielder

Arsenal is looking to add to their creative options in the summer and according to recent reports have identified Barcelona attacker Philippe Coutinho as a summer target.

That’s according to a recent report from Spanish outlet Sport, who claims the Brazilian is wanted by the Gunners as manager Mikel Arteta continues the club’s rebuild.

Coutinho, 29, is currently on loan at Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa and although the Villians can opt to make his switch permanent for £34m ($40m), should they decide not to, Arsenal will be waiting to pounce.

It is more or less guaranteed that the South American attacker will leave Barcelona this summer, the question is just which Premier League side he will move to.

Speaking last week about what his employers may decide to do at the end of the season, as quoted by Sky Sports, manager Gerrard said: “When he’s comfortable, he’s happy and he’s enjoying his football we all know we’re dealing with a world-class talent.

“For me, it doesn’t make sense to make any decisions now or say anything else on this, we just need to keep enjoying him and keep him healthy from now until the end of the season.”

Since his arrival back in the Premier League at the start of the year, Coutinho has so far scored four goals, assisted a further three in just nine matches, in all competitions.