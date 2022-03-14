Arsenal legend Ian Wright blasts one “annoying” Leeds United star after Norwich win

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has explained how one Leeds United star annoyed him during The Whites 2-1 win over Norwich.

Speaking on Match of the Day 2, as quoted by The Boot Room, Wright criticised the performance of midfielder Adam Forshaw, highlighting one moment when Forshaw failed to play in striker Patrick Bamford and then apologising afterwards.

Wright praised the performance of the returning Bamford but highlighted Forshaw’s shortcoming in one instance. He said: “He done so well in this instance. When you’re playing like that, and you get this opportunity – look at the amount of space and time that Forshaw has got – put it in there.

“He makes a great run, and he doesn’t do it. He makes another chance, put it in there.

“He sees him, put it in there because he’s doing a lot of work for the team, so he can have a run at it. This is the annoying bit, he says sorry to him. Sorry isn’t going to help him!”

Leeds won the crucial relegation six-pointer thanks to goals from Rodrigo and a 94th minute winner from Joe Gelhardt which put The Whites four clear of the drop.

It was Bamford’s first start since a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United September, with the English striker suffering from back-to-back ankle and hamstring injuries. He was subsequently unable to complete the full match and was subbed off for Jack Harrison at half-time.

New boss Jesse Marsch will be very pleased with the result, which marks the club’s first win since January and has the added bonus of increasing the gap to a team below them.