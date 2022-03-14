Arsenal praised for choosing Martin Odegaard transfer over Premier League playmaker

Arsenal have been praised for making the right decision in the transfer market this summer when they signed Martin Odegaard despite also being interested in Leicester City star James Maddison.

The Gunners are in fine form at the moment, with former Real Madrid man Odegaard proving a highly influential figure in Mikel Arteta’s side.

According to Simon Collings of the Evening Standard, it looks now like it was definitely the right call to sign Odegaard over Maddison, with the Foxes ace proving inconsistent this season.

Odegaard spent the second half of last season on loan at Arsenal, and although he showed some glimpses of his talent, he didn’t set the world alight either.

Since joining permanently, however, Odegaard has been a world class performer for Arsenal, and looks an absolute bargain for just £30million, as BBC Sport claim they paid for him.

Gooners will hope the Norway international can continue to shine at the Emirates Stadium and fire the club back into the top four this season.