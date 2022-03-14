Arsenal legend names three potential transfers to replace Lacazette, including PL striker

Arsenal legend Michael Thomas has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside to name three potential transfers he’d like to see come in to replace Alexandre Lacazette.

The Gunners great, who scored one of the club’s most famous goals to win the league title in a dramatic game against Liverpool back in 1989, has listed some big names as his preferred options to come in: Gabriel Jesus, Lautaro Martinez and Joao Felix.

When asked if he agreed with our piece calling for Arsenal to explore the possibility of signing Tammy Abraham after his fine form at Roma this season, Thomas expressed some uncertainty about whether the England international would really be the right fit for Mikel Arteta’s side.

“Tammy Abraham is producing the goods at Roma, and it is great to see a homegrown player doing it abroad,” Thomas said.

“I am still not convinced he will be able to do it at the highest level, or if his playing style fits that of Arteta.

“I would be more inclined to try to get one of Lautaro Martinez, Joao Felix or Gabriel Jesus to join the club.”

There’s no doubt Arsenal would do well to land one of those big names to replace Alexandre Lacazette as he nears the end of his contract, though they would surely need Champions League football to do it.

One positive with that is that Thomas is not optimistic about how things are getting on with Arsenal’s rivals Tottenham, suggesting that they could lose Antonio Conte if they fail to finish in the top four.

“Tottenham are a lucky dip. You are just not sure what you’re going to get from them game to game,” he said.

“They can be amazing with Kane and Son firing or they can leak goals. Conte needs to find his best XI and get the cohesion within the squad better to produce consistent performances.

“He has been making little noises during his short spell at the club and I cannot seeing it being a long term project for him unless they finish in the top four and the club make big investments.”