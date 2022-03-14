Arteta’s influence on Arsenal on full display after Gunners follow tactical advice perfectly

Arsenal is one of the most in-form teams in Europe.

Currently, on a run that includes five wins from their last six outings, in all competitions, Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are certainly firing on all cylinders.

As the race for the top four enters its dramatic conclusion, although Manchester United and West Ham remain in contention, it is Arsenal who are the clear favourites to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Huge credit must go to Arteta, whose side is, without a doubt, on one of the hottest streaks in the sport at the moment.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has learned from the very best

Formerly assistant manager to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Arteta has clearly bought with him to London some serious tactical know-how.

Speaking to reporters after his side’s narrow 3-2 victory against Watford last weekend (as quoted by the club’s official website), the ex-midfielder said: “Because I didn’t like how we were controlling the game.

“We were allowing spaces against the team who, if we kept allowing that, we were going to suffer. I knew that. We had to put that right and we did it for certain periods.

“Then in the last 25 minutes, we lost it again. We have to show that maturity, understanding and capacity to control the game how we wanted to.

“At 3-1, after, we had to make 300,000 passes in the opposition half and when they have the right moment to come at us, then we can attack them. We didn’t do that. The game was open and you had the feeling that the game was open right until the end.”

This weekend saw the Londoners cruise to a 2-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City but keen to ensure there was no late drama, the Arsenal squad perfectly followed their manager’s previous instructions as demonstrated in the clip below.

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Retaining the ball expertly, the Gunners pinged the ball around, ensuring the Foxes were left disheartened and ultimately allowed the game to run out in Arsenal’s favour.

Arteta’s contract at Arsenal is due to expire next summer but based on current performances, fans must be hoping the Spaniard is handed a new deal, sooner rather than later.