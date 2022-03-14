Aston Villa considering audacious summer swoop for striker Gerrard knows very well

Aston Villa is giving consideration to bringing Atletico Madrid striker Luis Suarez back to the Premier League.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claims Villians’ boss Steven Gerrard is going to ‘monitor’ the attacker’s situation at the end of the season.

Suarez, 35, will be out of contract at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium in the summer and is expected to draw a line under his time with Diego Simeone at Atletico.

Ahead of his impending free-agent status, Gerrard could launch an ambitious mission to bring the Uruguayan forward back to the Premier League.

Luis Suarez in action for Atletico Madrid.

Sold by Liverpool to Atletico Madrid in 2014, it has been eight years since Suarez graced England’s top-flight – a league the 35-year-old dominated after scoring 69 goals in just 110 appearances.

Gerrard, Liverpool’s former captain, spent three years lining up alongside Suarez with the pair forming a formidable on-field partnership. Therefore, when it comes to the prospect of managing the 35-year-old, there are very few in football who knows how to get the best out of the South American.

Writing in his 2016 biography ‘My Story’ about what it was like playing with Suarez, Gerrard, as relayed by TalkSPORT, wrote: “It’s always difficult to pick out the very best teammates in a career stretching across seventeen seasons but, when I think about it, the answers soon become clear.

“Four players stand out in my time at Liverpool and with England. The first three all helped me become a better player. They all speak Spanish. Each of them unleashes a wave of emotion in me and in every Liverpool supporter.

“But, ultimately, Luis stands out. He ran and pressed and fought for the ball and ran again – while producing extraordinary moves and sublime goals. There was a sustained period when playing with Luis was like being under a magical spell. He blew me away with his talent.”

