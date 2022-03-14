Tottenham may reportedly have been dealt a transfer blow as they face being beaten to the permanent signing of Wolves winger Adama Traore.

The Spain international is currently on loan at FC Barcelona, but Spurs came close to signing him in January and Antonio Conte is known to be a big fan of his.

It looked like there might’ve been a chance of Tottenham snapping Traore up when his loan spell comes to an end, but the latest transfer gossip now suggests otherwise.

According to Sport, Barca are preparing to try to keep Traore permanently, but will try to get his asking price down by offering Riqui Puig to Wolves as part of a deal.

It remains to be seen if Spurs can come up with an offer to rival this one, but fans will surely be hoping this doesn’t put Barcelona too firmly in pole position.