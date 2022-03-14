Manchester United may get fresh chance to seal stunning Real Madrid transfer raid

Manchester United may reportedly get another chance to seal the transfer of Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro the summer.

The Brazil international’s future at the Bernabeu looks in major doubt, with Paris Saint-Germain expected to line up a move for him if Zinedine Zidane replaces Mauricio Pochettino as manager.

Reports suggest Real would be open to letting Casemiro go, so this could also present Man Utd with an opportunity to revive their interest in him.

The Red Devils have been linked with Casemiro in the recent past, and there’s no doubt they could still do with a top defensive midfielder coming in this summer.

The 30-year-old would surely be an upgrade on the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred, and of course there’s always a slim chance that Zidane could be coming in as the next manager at Old Trafford.

The French tactician has been most strongly linked with PSG, but his name has also come up as a candidate for MUFC alongside the likes of Pochettino and Erik ten Hag, so perhaps he could try signing Casemiro for the Premier League giants too.

