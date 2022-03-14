Chelsea star unsettled by club’s current plight and decides preferred transfer destination

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho is reportedly keen to return to Italy in this summer transfer window, with AC Milan interested in a potential deal.

The former Napoli man is said to be unsettled by the current situation at Stamford Bridge, with Milan ready to pounce as he looks for a move back to Serie A, according to Todo Fichajes.

It could be a difficult few months ahead for Chelsea, whose owner Roman Abramovich has just been sanctioned by the UK government due to his apparent ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

This puts the Blues in a difficult situation, with Abramovich blocked from selling the club or making any money out of it, which currently prevents player purchases or sales, or new contracts for current stars.

Jorginho to leave Chelsea?
Jorginho has been an important member of this Chelsea side, but it’s unsurprising that he now seems to be considering his future ahead of the summer.

Milan could be a good move for the Italy international, with the Rossoneri looking like becoming a force again after a difficult few years.

