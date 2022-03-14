Chelsea right-back Reece James is reportedly a transfer target for Real Madrid as they look to find a long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal this summer.

The England international is valued at around €55million and Real could capitalise on the current crisis at Stamford Bridge by trying to lure him to the Bernabeu, according to Todo Fichajes.

James came up through Chelsea’s academy and is now one of the club’s most important players, and clearly someone who’d be good enough to play for Los Blancos.

Madrid could do with having a player with a bit more spark and attacking prowess in the right-back role, and James is up there with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold as one of the best in the business in that department.

Chelsea fans will hope there’s a chance of holding on to James, but their current situation regarding the sanctions on owner Roman Abramovich could prove a major issue.

If a new owner cannot be sorted soon, it wouldn’t be surprising to see CFC in a pretty dire financial situation by the summer, which would surely see some of their best players poached by Europe’s elite.