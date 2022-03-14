Manchester United legend names one “big concern” from Ralf Rangnick’s tenure so far

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named one major concern he has from Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim manager so far.

The German tactician replaced Ole Gunnar Solskjaer earlier this season, and has generally provided some decent results since taking over at Old Trafford.

However, Ferdinand is still alarmed by the inconsistent nature of this side, describing the Red Devils as being like Jekyll and Hyde under Rangnick, though this was also the case for a lot of Solskjaer’s reign.

Man Utd have a big game coming up this week as they prepare to take on Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, and Rangnick’s side will hope to continue their improved from from the 3-2 win over Tottenham at the weekend.

Ferdinand, however, believes it’s concerning just how much of a problem this team has with performing consistently, which could perhaps make a few MUFC supporters nervous ahead of such an important match tomorrow night.

“In terms of the results, they have generally been good – but you have to remember the calibre of opponents,” Ferdinand told the Daily Mirror.

“He has had a very good run in terms of the teams he has played against, their level and where they are in the league – that has been very favourable.

“The big concern for him and what has probably surprised him the most is the Jekyll and Hyde performances that he sees within the 90 minutes.

“I do not think I have seen a game other than his first game against Crystal Palace where I have thought that there was a real level of consistency across the entire game.

“There have been no other matches when you think they have been really, really good over 90 minutes – a sound performance where you thought they were in real control.

“You are not looking for extravagant performances, but one where there is soundness – that is probably the biggest concern for him beyond individual players.”