Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle may reportedly have to wait a little longer to attempt a transfer deal for Bayer Leverkusen wonderkid Florian Wirtz.

The 18-year-old is a huge prospect and has been a joy to watch in the Bundesliga in recent times, but he now faces a lengthy spell out after suffering what looked like a serious knee injury.

The Daily Express have reported on Wirtz’s problem, which Leverkusen expect to keep him out for several months, while the report also notes that the likes of Man Utd, Liverpool and Newcastle have been interested in him in recent times.

One has to hope the Germany international can make as quick a recovery as possible and get back on the pitch again later this year to continue what should be a very promising career.

Wirtz looks ideal for big clubs like United and Liverpool right now, while Newcastle’s Saudi owners would also do well to make him one of their big-name signings in the near future.

The Daily Star recently reported that the Red Devils had some confidence about getting a deal done for the teenager, but it now seems likely that clubs will wait to see how his recovery goes.