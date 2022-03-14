Former PSG striker has his leg amputated due to “effects of football career”

Former PSG striker Bruno Rodriguez has had his leg amputated in order to end his constant suffering due to the after effects of his playing career.

Rodriguez was said to be have had leg pain all the time after his career, and has ultimately decided the best solution to this was to have his leg amputated.

The stunning revelation was made over the weekend and confirmed by The Union Nationale des Footballeurs Professionels (UNFP) and PSG.

The UNFP said: “UNFP transmits strength and courage to Bruno Rodriguez, who had to, as a result of his football career, resolve to the amputation of a leg due to permanent suffering.”

? Il a été l'un des attaquants qui a marqué notre football du début 90 au coeur des années 2000. @UNFP transmet force et courage à Bruno Rodriguez, qui a dû, séquelles de sa carrière de footballeur, se résoudre à l'amputation d'une jambe à force de souffrances permanentes.

As quoted by The Sun, PSG added their own words to the news, saying: “Paris Saint-Germain sends a message of support to its former striker Bruno Rodriguez, his family and his loved ones in this difficult ordeal.

“The Club brings you all its strength and hopes to be able to welcome you as soon as possible to the Parc des Princes.”

Rodriguez, now 49, retired all the way back in 2005, meaning he has waited 17-years to carry out this life-changing operation.

The Frenchman spent one year at PSG in the 1999 season, where he scored six goals in 20 games. While he spent the majority of his career in the French League with the likes of Metz, Bastia and Guingamp, he also had a sport spell with then Premier League side Bradford City.

He scored 79 goals across 276 games with a total of 11 clubs.