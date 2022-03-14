Former teammate of Maguire sensationally tells Man United to strip defender of captaincy

This is remarkable. Former Hull City full-back Ahmed Elmohamaday has publicly declared former teammate Harry Maguire as not good enough to be Manchester United’s captain.

Elmohamaday, although without a club this season, spent four years with the Tigers between the years of 2013 and 2017 – a period of time that saw the Egyptian lineup alongside Maguire in defence.

Maguire, 29, then secured a move to Leicester City before becoming the world’s most expensive defender in 2019 after sealing a blockbuster £78.3m move to United.

Although the 29-year-old, at the time, was considered one of the country’s most commanding centre-backs, the last three years have seen him struggle to convince fans and pundits that he is capable of leading the Red Devils’ backline.

Under scrutiny week in, week out, recent seasons have seen the England international make a string of individual errors, leading to question marks over his ability to captain the side.

Speaking in a recent interview, Elmohamady has shockingly urged interim boss Ralf Rangnick to consider stripping his ex-teammate of the side’s armband.

“Harry was with me in Hull City and, in my opinion, he doesn’t have the level to be the Manchester United captain,” he told beIN Sports (as quoted by MEN). “Manchester United need a player with a strong personality and I hope that the next manager will give the captaincy to Ronaldo, if he stays.

“Ronaldo can handle this responsibility and pressure. However, Maguire can’t handle this pressure.

“So I think that the pressure he has by wearing the captain’s armband is affecting his performances. Maguire performed really well with Leicester, a team that competes to be in the top six of the Premier League, and maybe this is his level. He doesn’t have the level to play for the biggest team in the history of England.”

Since arriving at Old Trafford, Maguire has featured in 137 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.