Another twist in Erling Haaland transfer saga but Man City may still have the edge for two reasons

Manchester City may still reportedly have the edge in the transfer battle for Erling Haaland, though the Borussia Dortmund striker seems to prefer a move to Spanish football.

A recent report from the Daily Mail claimed that Man City had a deal in place to sign Haaland, but now Sport state that the Norway international himself would rather play for Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Still, all hope might not be lost for City just yet, with Sport noting that the Premier League giants are currently making the best financial offer for the 21-year-old, while the player’s father is also keen for him to move to the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland would be a dream signing for Pep Guardiola’s side, who could do with a long-term replacement for Sergio Aguero up front.

Real and Barca also need top signings in attack, however, with neither team really looking like the elite forces they used to be.

Madrid never really replaced Cristiano Ronaldo, while Barca are still hurting from losing the legendary Lionel Messi last summer.