“He’s a good fit” – Berbatov tells Man United to sign Chelsea star

Former Manchester United striker and club legend Dimitar Berbatov has highlighted Chelsea’s Antonio Rudiger as a potentially good summer signing for the Red Devils.

Rudiger, 29, will be out of contract at Stamford Bridge at the end of the season and with no signs, so far, of renewal, is looking increasingly more likely to depart for free in the summer.

Since arriving in the country’s capital following a £31.5m move from Italian side Roma, the German international has grown to become one of his side’s most important players.

Emerging as one of the Premier League’s most reliable centre-backs since working under manager Thomas Tuchel, Rudiger has undoubtedly played a major role in the Blues’ recent successes, including the winning of last season’s Champions League.

However, with his deal almost at its end, suggestions the Germany international could move are becoming closer to reality and one side heavily linked has been Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United.

Berbatov tells Man United to make sensational transfer

Although CaughtOffside understands the defender’s representatives are expecting Paris-Saint Germain to make a lucrative offer, one person who believes the 29-year-old should stay in England’s top-flight is Berbatov.

Speaking to Express about who the Red Devils should sign this summer, the former Bulgaria international said: “They do need a new centre-back, United.

“Although they have like five players for that position and still things are not going quite so well.

“But here – well you mentioned one name ‘Rudiger’ because now I am concentrating on him.

“[…] Based on his performances, he is a good fit, honestly.

“He is aggressive, he is good on the ball so he can be a good choice.”