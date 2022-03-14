Interesting statistic helps defend Manchester United stars

An interesting statistic has helped defend two Manchester United players, with one, in particular, coming under immense criticism in recent years.

Due to his hefty price tag, Harry Maguire’s performances have been highlighted by fans and the media. A lot of United fans have been calling for him to be replaced, but a statistic tweeted by Samuel Luckhurst below shows Maguire may not be the problem.

Despite the criticism of Maguire, Manchester United are yet to lose a game when both he and Raphael Varane start and end the game. A key to a good defence is a solid defensive partnership and it isn’t healthy for a team to have inconsistency in terms of team selection.

Although a competent defender should be able to adapt to play with anyone, having a partner who you can learn from, develop with, and get the best out of is what can take a team to the next level.

If United want to become more consistent in the league, then keeping Maguire and Varane fit is the first step. Rather than spending money on yet another centre-back, clearly Maguire and Varane works well as a partnership, when both fit.

