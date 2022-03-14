Journalist confirms bad news for Man United and Chelsea as Juventus look to secure transfer of midfielder

Man United and Chelsea are both sweating over the futures of Paul Pogba and Jorginho, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Juventus will sign a new midfielder.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Italian journalist confirmed Juventus would sign a new midfielder in the summer due to them viewing it as a priority position to find an upgrade in.

In recent weeks, both Pogba and Jorginho have been linked with a transfer to The Old Lady.

Pogba is out of contract with The Red Devils in June and a recent report from CalcioMercato has indicated Pogba will certainly leave the club after comments from his personal trainer.

Pogba has one goal and nine assists from 16 Premier League games this season.

The Frenchman re-joined United in 2016 under Jose Mourinho from Juventus for a then record fee, but has struggled to find consistency across his second spell despite his clear talents.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has one year left on his deal with Chelsea and Juventus are said to be keen on the regista who has a market value of £40.5m as per transfermarkt.

The Italian was receiving shouts to win the Ballon d’Or last year, after his exploits helped Chelsea to win the Champions League and helped the Italian National Team to win Euro 2020.

