Man United and Chelsea are both sweating over the futures of Paul Pogba and Jorginho, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed Juventus will sign a new midfielder.

Taking to his Twitter account, the Italian journalist confirmed Juventus would sign a new midfielder in the summer due to them viewing it as a priority position to find an upgrade in.

Juventus will sign a new central midfielder in the summer – plan is clear as they want an important player in that position. ???? #Juventus There’s no option to buy for Traoré from Sassuolo – the clause expired last summer and it was around €16m. Juve have different priorities. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2022

In recent weeks, both Pogba and Jorginho have been linked with a transfer to The Old Lady.

Pogba is out of contract with The Red Devils in June and a recent report from CalcioMercato has indicated Pogba will certainly leave the club after comments from his personal trainer.

The Frenchman re-joined United in 2016 under Jose Mourinho from Juventus for a then record fee, but has struggled to find consistency across his second spell despite his clear talents.

Meanwhile, Jorginho has one year left on his deal with Chelsea and Juventus are said to be keen on the regista who has a market value of £40.5m as per transfermarkt.

The Italian was receiving shouts to win the Ballon d’Or last year, after his exploits helped Chelsea to win the Champions League and helped the Italian National Team to win Euro 2020.