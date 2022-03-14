Journalist fears Tottenham star may be out for rest the of season

Fears are mounting that Tottenham Hotspur star Oliver Skipp could be out for the rest of the season, which could spell disaster for their top four hopes.

Journalist Alasdair Gold revealed the 21-year-old was suffering from a condition called pubic symphysis, and he now feared it could keep him out the side for the rest of the season due to the nature of getting over the problem.

On his YouTube channel he said: “The actual thing he’s got (is)… pubic symphysis.

“It’s obviously a sensitive area… and it’s just about him not having this kind of pain as it were. And yeah, I’ve kind of tried to look up to it and I’m no doctor or medical expert in any way. But it does seem like something that needs a little bit of time to get over.

“I just hope we see him again this season. I hope we do.”

Skipp’s importance to the engine room for Antonio Conte’s Spurs has been made very clear for all to see when considering the results the club were getting before and after the injury.

Prior to the injury, Spurs had lost just one league game under Conte, before three of the next four ended in defeats which have sucked the momentum for a top four push out of the club, with Skipp’s injury potentially the final nail in the coffin.

Skipp has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season but has not registered a goal or assist, though this is unsurprising considering the nature of his role not being ideally placed to do so.