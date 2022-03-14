Journalist says West Ham United duo “have no future” with the club

Journalist Paul Brown has claimed West Ham United defensive duo Arthur Masuaku and Ryan Fredericks have “no future” at the club.

Both Masuaku and Fredericks have found game time limited this season at West Ham, with other options being preferred to them in their natural positions of left-back and right-back respectively.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT: “There are full backs at West Ham that have no future there, like Masuaku and Fredericks, so it wouldn’t surprise me for the two of those to go and West Ham try and strengthen.”

Masuaku and Fredericks have made a combined 199 appearances for The Hammers, but have been limited to 22 and 11 matches respectively this season.

The Frenchman’s game time came when first-choice left-back Aaron Cresswell was injured, affording him a run of 10 straight games in the Premier League. One of which saw the 28-year-old score a stunning effort past Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy late on and win the London derby against The Blues 3-2 late on.

He still has two years left on his current deal and is valued at £4.5m as per transfermarkt, so if West Ham were looking to sell him it would likely be on the cheap.

Meanwhile, Fredericks, 29, has mainly seen his games come in the cup, but with his contract expiring this summer, West Ham look unlikely to seek a renewal and will instead look to bring in better options.

