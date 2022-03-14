Journalist reveals Leeds star went absolutely “berserk” at Daniel James vs Norwich City

Leeds United ace Mateusz Klich was reportedly furious with Daniel James during their win over Norwich City at the weekend.

According to Leeds Live, Klich went “berserk” at James for his poor decision-making at one point, as he went on a run, but failed to pick out a pass at the end of it.

Leeds left it late against Norwich, but picked up a vital 2-1 victory to ease their relegation fears, and give a first three points to new manager Jesse Marsch.

Still, James can be a frustrating player to play alongside, it would seem, with Cross detailing a little spat between the Welshman and Klich.

“In the 63rd minute, long before the madness of the match’s conclusion, Daniel James got free and went on one of his jet-heeled dribbles through the heart of the pitch,” Cross wrote for Leeds Live.

“He went by a couple of Norwich players, but rather than slide in the overlapping Mateusz Klich, into space, he shot at goal.

“The Poland international, despite the obviously decent play James had created, went berserk at the winger for not putting it on a plate for him.”

