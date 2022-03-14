Leicester could rival Real Madrid for Arsenal transfer

Leicester City are interested in rivalling Real Madrid for an Arsenal transfer.

Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney has been a regular in Mikel Arteta’s side this season, but his positive performances are attracting the interest of other clubs around Europe.

According to 90min, Brendan Rodgers is interested in working with the 24-year-old again, after he was his manager during some of his time at Celtic.

Leicester have had major defensive issues this season, with almost every single member of their back four being injured for an extended period. Keeping their eye on a player like Tierney is understandable, but also pretty unrealistic.

Firstly, for Tierney, it’s a backwards move. Leicester are struggling this season in mid-table. If he wasn’t getting game time, it would make sense, but he’s regularly playing in a side who are on an upwards trajectory.

For Arsenal, selling their number one left-back to a club that could potentially rival them in the league is unlikely. A move to Real Madrid could attract the interest of Tierney more, but a move to Leicester City seems a non-starter.

