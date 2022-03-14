Liverpool are closing in on the signing of Scottish youngster Ben Doak from Celtic.

The highly-rated youngster, who only turned 16 in November, has attracted the attention of multiple clubs around Europe. This is according to The Athletic, who reports that Liverpool have won the race for the youngster.

Doak was yet to sign a professional deal at Celtic, meaning Liverpool will only have to pay compensation for the 16-year-old.

Despite his age, Doak has managed to break into the Celtic team, even if it was only for a matter of minutes. Two substitute appearances, including in an Old Firm game, were possibly efforts from the Celtic manager to show a clear pathway to the first team.

Unfortunately for them, the attraction of Premier League football was too much for Doak, with the Athletic reporting that the prospect of working with Jurgen Klopp sealed the deal.

The signing of Doak is a similar situation to Liverpool signing Harvey Elliot. Both players had a handful of first-team appearances, before making the move to the Merseyside aged 16.