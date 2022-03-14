Liverpool star may miss Arsenal clash after training absence

Nobody really likes to hear of any injuries, but as a fan, it’s never a terrible thing if one of your opponent’s best players has to sit out of an upcoming game.

Liverpool are far from a one-man team and will be expected to defeat Arsenal on Wednesday night, but that could be slightly harder if Mohamed Salah isn’t fit enough to play.

A report from the Times has confirmed that he’s an injury doubt after missing training, so it’s also possible that he won’t be at his sharpest if he is able to play either.

It’s believed to be the same foot injury that forced him off against Brighton recently, but this is a tough game for Jurgen Klopp’s side and Man City’s draw with Crystal Palace tonight has opened the door even wider in the title race.

Arsenal’s record against Liverpool hasn’t been strong lately and they were turned over 4-0 in their league game earlier in the season, but they’ve also improved since then and Mikel Arteta will fancy his chances of taking something from this and strengthening their hold on 4th position.