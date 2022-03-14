There could be a boost to Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool transfer plans this summer as Chelsea are no longer a threat in the race to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha.

The Brazil international has been a stand-out performer at Elland Road in the last two seasons, but his future is now sure to be in doubt as the club flirt with relegation to the Championship.

A player of Raphinha’s calibre surely won’t want to play in English football’s second tier, and Fabrizio Romano has tweeted an update on his future.

According to Romano, Liverpool and Barcelona are among the clubs interested in Raphinha, while Chelsea’s current situation means their pursuit is on “stand-by”…

Barcelona are interested in Raphinha alongside Premier League clubs, including Liverpool [Chelsea wanted him, now in stand-by]. Barça already discussed about Raphinha with Deco. ?? #FCB No talks yet with Leeds – as price depends on their PL future and potential buy out clauses. https://t.co/iof4IPzMdB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 14, 2022

Raphinha could have an important role to play at Liverpool as Mohamed Salah approaches the final year of his contract.

As Romano also tweeted recently, there’s been a worrying lack of progress made by the Reds as they look to keep hold of the Egypt international…

Excl: Salah and his agent have no intention to accept current new contract bid from Liverpool. Talks have broken down since December, as things stand ??? #LFC Mo’s priority is to stay – but not at current conditions. Let’s see Liverpool next move. More: https://t.co/QGTdcXpa79 pic.twitter.com/2cAY6KmmkV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2022

Raphinha could therefore be an important Liverpool transfer target, though Chelsea would also be a good move for him if their situation is resolved by the summer.

The Blues may not be in a position to buy or sell players, but Raphinha would surely be a welcome addition as an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic.

Romano also mentions Barca’s interest, and they’ve certainly looked a more serious team again since Xavi took over, so the South American wide-man could be tempted to play an important role in their bid to bounce back as a major force in Europe.