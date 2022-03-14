Man City have reportedly been in contact with Sporting Lisbon, over the potential signing of Matheus Nunes.

According to the newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Sporting’s representatives and Manchester City’s representatives met last week over a meal at Pep Guardiola’s restaurant, discussing the player in question.

Nunes impressed Guardiola, even in a 5-0 defeat. After City destroyed Sporting, Guardiola was quick to comment on the performance of the 23-year-old.

“Matheus Nunes is one of the best players in the world today. Despite the difficulties and some mistakes, I have to be very satisfied because we took a big step towards the next round,” Guardiola said in his interview after the game, as reported by Tribal Football.

To receive such a compliment in a hefty defeat, Nunes really must have stood out in the Sporting side. Guardiola is now interested in making Nunes a Manchester City player, with the two clubs reportedly having a good relationship.

Nunes could be a long term replacement for Ilkay Gundogan in the City squad. Gundogan, who turns 32 this year, doesn’t have long left on his contract and is set to expire in 15 months.

Nunes is still only 23, so City could explore the option of bringing Nunes to The Etihad, even if it’s not for a few years. If Gundogan gets an extension, then in a few year’s time, Nunes could be the man to come in.