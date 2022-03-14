Man United handed selection boost ahead of Atletico Madrid tie

Manchester United will host Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in a second leg Champions League knockout tie.

The Red Devils, led by German interim boss Ralf Rangnick, will welcome the La Liga champions to Old Trafford later this week in what, for United, will be a potentially season-defining game.

Well out of the race to win the Premier League, as well as being dumped out of the FA Cup by Middlesborough, all hopes of a successful season for United are now well and truly pinned on going deep in the Champions League.

Before they can think about the prestigious competition’s next round, they must get past Simeone’s notoriously resolute Atletico, who they drew 1-1 against two weeks ago.

Ahead of what should be an intriguing night under the lights at Old Trafford, Rangnick has been handed a boost after midfielder Bruno Fernandes and left-back Luke Shaw, have returned following recent illnesses.

That’s according to Manchester Evening News, who spotted both stars arriving at the side’s Carrington training complex on Monday morning to report for training duties.

United’s European match against Atletico Madrid is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m (UK time) on Tuesday and will be broadcast live on BT Sport.