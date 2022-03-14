Man United hero declares Pochettino is “ideal” for vacant manager job and draws Pep Guardiola comparison

Paris Saint-Germain boss Mauricio Pochettino is the “ideal manager” for the Manchester United job.

That is the view of Man United and Tottenham Hotspur great Teddy Sheringham, who believes the Argentine is the best man to bring back The Red Devils glory days and to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club another season.

Pochettino has been extensively linked with the job since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked earlier in the season, with Ralf Rangnick taking interim charge of the team until the end of the season.

Sheringham, a member of and United’s treble winning team in 1999, told The Sun: “When you look at what Man United demand, what their supporters demand from the last 30 years and what Sir Alex told us he demanded… we were told not just to win, but win in style.

“When you look at certain managers around and how they play the game, I think for me, Pochettino controls the ball like Pep Guardiola.

“It’s what Manchester United fans demand, and I think he would be the ideal manager.”

A survey conducted by The Athletic earlier in the season indicated that just 25.5% of fans wanted him to take charge, with 58% of the vote going towards Ajax manager Erik ten Hag.

Recent events for PSG would not have pushed this any further his way either.

Despite masterminding a 2-0 lead against Real Madrid with just 45 minutes of a Champions League last 16 tie against Real Madrid to go, his PSG side went on to completely bottle this lead and crumble under the weight of expectations once again, this time courtesy of Karim Benzema’s record-breaking hat-trick.

Sheringham believes the end results of this season will decide whether Cristiano Ronaldo will stay with the club beyond the summer, so with or without Pochettino United could be set to lose their main superstar due to Arsenal’s strong grip on fourth place.