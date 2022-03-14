Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has made it clear he would welcome the potential appointment of Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils will have a vacancy to fill in the summer once Ralf Rangnick’s spell as interim manager comes to an end, and there’s now uncertainty surrounding Tuchel and the general situation at Chelsea Football Club due to sanctions on Roman Abramovich.

Chadwick is a big admirer of Tuchel and hopes his old club will keep him in mind as an option for the Man Utd job this summer if there is a chance of prising him away from Stamford Bridge.

“Tuchel’s a world class manager. He’s had an incredible impact at Chelsea, winning the Champions League. There’s also the relationship he’s got with Rangnick, who looks like he’ll be involved in the decision-making process with who to bring in next,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“I wouldn’t be against Tuchel coming in, he’s done so well at Chelsea, and he’s got real passion and enthusiasm, you can see the Chelsea players enjoy working for him. It’s important United get the right man and give them time to build a dynasty, and I think Tuchel’s got all the pedigree to be the manager of Manchester United.

“The situation at Chelsea is a strange one. I don’t know if Tuchel would be ready to speak to Manchester United, but he’s definitely someone they should keep in mind for the role.”

Chadwick added that if United had the chance of raiding Chelsea for any of their players, he’d like to see Mason Mount and Jorginho at Old Trafford.

“I think it would be one of the young players there, someone like Mason Mount. He’s had a huge impact on the Chelsea team from a young age, he’s a regular in the England team. You look at him as someone who could come in and make a real impact at United,” Chadwick said.

“Maybe Jorginho as well. He’s obviously a different sort of player, but someone else who could do an important job in midfield and sort of control the pace of the game and keep the ball moving. They’re the two who stand out to me who could add something to the Man United team.

“But again, no one really knows what’s going to happen with Chelsea … it’s a strange situation quite unlike anything we’ve seen before.”