Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target Victor Osimhen will not leave Napoli this summer.

This is according to Mario Giunta, a journalist for Sky Italia, as reported by Area Napoli.

“There are many clubs on the Nigerian, but I feel like giving some news: Osimhen will stay in Naples again next season. Aurelio De Laurentiis and Luciano Spalletti are crazy about him and have no intention of getting rid of him. In addition, the former Lille man earns important figures in Campania. He is fine and doesn’t press to go away,” said Giunta.

Arsenal and Manchester United were both previously interested in the striker, as reported by football.london. Arsenal are set to lose two strikers this summer, in Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah, so a forward could be high on their agenda.

Manchester United are reportedly going to lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to transfer inside Dean Jones. This means they will be short in forward areas, as Edinson Cavani’s contract is set to expire.

Osimhen is battling for the league title at Napoli and playing regularly. He’s managed 13 goals in 24 games this season, so if he’s happy and doing well then it doesn’t make too much sense to seek a move.

Newcastle are also reportedly interested in the striker, but the lack of Champions League football could put off Osimhen. If he was to leave, even if it wasn’t this year, you’d expect him to want to be playing European Football.