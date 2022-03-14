Manchester United have entered the race for Raphinha, who’s wanted by the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona and more.

According to a journalist from Sports Italia, as seen in the tweet below, United are keeping an eye on the Leeds star, who has been one of their standout players since he signed for the club in 2020.

With Leeds battling for relegation, a player of Raphinha’s calibre won’t want to be playing in the Championship, so it’s likely he will seek a new club if they do finish in the bottom three.

Interestingly, Raphinha has two important clauses in his Leeds contract. The first one is a minimum fee release clause of €75m, which means any club can buy him for this price and Leeds are unable to reject the offer.

The second clause only comes into effect if Leeds are relegated, meaning any club can sign the Brazilian for a fee of €25m. This is according to Football Transfers, who also claim Barcelona and Chelsea are in the race for the star.

The signing of Raphinha makes sense for Manchester United, who have problems in wide areas. Marcus Rashford has been struggling for form and Jadon Sancho has only just started showing signs of his Dortmund days.

Outside of that, there’s only Anthony Elanga in the squad who is a natural winger, so if they can pick the 25-year-old up for a €25m fee, it would be a smart signing.