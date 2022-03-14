Manchester United transfer target Tino Livramento wants to stay at Southampton for at least one more year.

According to Calcio Mercato, Man United were interested in the 19-year-old. The English right-back, signed from Chelsea, has hit the ground running this season and is a regular in the Southampton team.

Unfortunately for United, it’s now being reported that the youngster will stay at Southampton, at least until the buy-back clause (to Chelsea) can be activated next summer. That’s according to Tom Barclay, who was speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

“I’m told that Southampton are very keen to at least keep him for another year and I think Livramento thinks that’s a good idea as well,” Barclay said.

Southampton won’t have any choice about selling him next summer, if Chelsea expresses their interest. The buy-back clause means the London club can bring Livramento back to Stamford Bridge and The Saints have no say in the matter.

Chelsea have their right-back sorted for a long time, with Reece James only 22-years-old, so Livramento may reject an offer from Chelsea if he doesn’t believe he can get first-team football.

An opportunity at Manchester United could be an interesting one, with Diogo Dalot and Aaron Wan-Bissaka both failing to nail down a spot in Ralf Rangnick’s team.