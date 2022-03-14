New investigation highlights corrupt dealings of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich

Fresh evidence has come to light regarding Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich which has highlighted corrupt dealings used to amass his wealth.

An investigation conducted by the BBC found that the Russian had amassed vast quantities of his wealth from a rigged auction for Russian oil company Sibneft.

The auction, which took place in 1995, saw Abramovich pay just $250m (£190m) to the Russian government for the company before selling it back to the Russian government in 2005 for a staggering $13bn.

A five-page document obtained by BBC Panorama also revealed the Russian government wanted to bring the Chelsea owner to trial on charges of fraud by an organised criminal group. It revealed the Russian government was cheated out of $2.7bn in the deal to acquire Sibneft.

In a legal case brought against Abramovich by his former business associate Boris Berezovsky in 2012, he admitted to giving Berezovsky $10m to pay off a Kremlin official and revealed the auction for Sibneft was rigged in his favour.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the UK government last week due to his links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, consequently meaning Chelsea FC, as one of his assets, was frozen from operating normally except for in the capacity to pay its staff and fulfil its fixtures.

It has also led to the immediate future of the club being thrown into doubt, with the sale of the club forcefully put on hold.