Newcastle could target Arsenal transfer this summer, with a deal for Bernd Leno.

Leno, an established German international, has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal, due to the signing of Aaron Ramsdale.

According to Pete O’Rourke, who spoke to GIVEMESPORT, Newcastle could make a move for Leno this summer, after they missed out on a goalkeeper in January. Arsenal brought in another backup goalkeeper in Matt Turner, but he won’t join until June.

This could mean Leno is free to leave, as Arsenal may want to get him off the wage bill. The German goalkeeper reportedly earns £100,000 a week, which is an awful lot of money for a number two.

O’Rourke said: “I think that at Arsenal he’s well down the pecking order behind Aaron Ramsdale, so I think Leno would be interested in a move away from the Emirates Stadium, so that might be something they look at.”

Although Leno isn’t a number one, it could be a smart signing from Newcastle. Arsenal won’t be too worried about receiving a sizeable fee for the 30-year-old, with his contract set to expire next year.

As they have Ramsdale playing extremely well, and Turner coming in as backup, Arsenal have no reason to keep Leno, especially on the hefty wages he’s currently on.