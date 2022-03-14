(Photo) Liverpool’s 2022-23 home kit leaked

Liverpool will wear a new style of kit for the 2022-23 season.

That’s according to a recent report from Footy Headlines, who claim to have obtained a series of images showing what the Reds’ world-famous home kit will look like next season.

The kit, which is made by sports giants Nike, is understood to be scheduled for general sale on 19 May 2022, with official Nike members getting early access on 5 May 2022 and includes a new circular design as pictured below.

Image via Footy Headlines

