Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Piers Morgan’s ‘miss you’ tweet

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona from Arsenal earlier this year.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp, the Gabon international has hit the ground running, scoring six goals in his first nine appearances, in all competitions.

Arsenal appears to be managing well without the 32-year-old though.

After going on a five-game winning streak, including a vital 2-0 Premier League win against Leicester City last weekend, manager Mikel Arteta has undoubtedly got his Gunners side-firing.

However, clearly missing Aubameyang’s influence, TV personality and self-confessed Arsenal fan, Piers Morgan, recently took to Twitter to admit that he misses the side’s former number 14.

Aubameyang responded expertly though and called for calm following a move that has benefited all parties involved.

Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now

And we had good times that I will don’t forget ??? — AUBA?? (@Auba) March 14, 2022

With Arsenal now clear favourites to qualify for the Champions League next season and Barcelona closing the gap on rivals Real Madrid at the top of La Liga’s table, it is hard for fans to disagree with Aubameyang’s assessment.

Although the Catalan giants are unlikely to lift their 27th league title, next season, with the help of the ex-Arsenal striker, could certainly see them run their rivals even closer.