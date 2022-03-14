Premier League clubs will vote to decide if managers will be able to make five substitutions in a match.

This was a rule that was temporarily brought in when football restarted after the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs are currently only allowed to make three substitutions during a game.

The Daily Mail reports that clubs will vote on the matter in June, with the likes of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp among the managers to back the proposal.

Klopp recently spoke out on the need for five substitutions, saying: “We played Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and Tuesday, that’s a horrible schedule. If we can make changes, we will do that. If it’s not, it’s not. It’s essential that we go again for the five subs,” The Daily Mail further reports.

All other major European leagues have stuck to the five substitutions rule, with England being the only one to revert to three. This could potentially put English clubs at a disadvantage, when they face sides from abroad in European competitions.

If European clubs can make five substitutions during their league games, this allows them to rest players for upcoming European games. If, for example, they are three goals up with 30 minutes left, they can potentially sub nearly half their team to rest them.