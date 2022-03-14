Premier League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea stars

The latest Premier League team of the week is with us, and Manchester United’s hat-trick hero Cristiano Ronaldo is unsurprisingly leading the line.

The Portugal international really rolled back the years with a superb treble in an important 3-2 win over Tottenham this weekend, so there’s no question he deserves his place in Garth Crooks’ latest XI on BBC Sport.

Arsenal playmaker Martin Odegaard also had one of the stand-out performances of the weekend, with the Norway international pulling the strings with wonderful style as the Gunners continued their march towards the top four by beating Leicester City 2-0.

See below for the line up in full…

It’s certainly a strong-looking team from Crooks, even if it’s totally lacking a more defensive-minded midfielder, and has two attacking wingers as the wing-backs!

Liverpool duo Luis Diaz and Joel Matip are some of the other big names to make the side, while Antonio Rudiger continued to show Chelsea just how much they’ll miss him if he does leave on a free transfer this summer.

And two players deserve a special mention – Christian Eriksen, for making it into the team of the week after his terrifying health scare less than a year ago, and Andriy Yarmolenko, who was clearly emotional after scoring for West Ham as his home country Ukraine suffers so much at the moment after the invasion by Russia.

