PSG draw up ten-man shortlist to replace Pochettino, including two Premier League managers

PSG are reportedly set to sack Pochettino, after failing to win the Champions League. They’ve drawn up a ten-man shortlist, of managers who could replace the Argentine.

That’s according to The Times, who reported last week that after being knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid, PSG were looking to sack their manager.

PSG are now on the hunt for their new manager, who they expect to appoint in the summer. Pochettino is expected to stay until the end of the season, with the French club not having too much to play for now.

PSG have reportedly drawn up a ten-man shortlist that includes Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta and Tottenham’s Antonio Conte, according to L’Equipe (via Marca).

Massimiliano Alegri, Erik ten Hag, Diego Simeone, Simone Inzaghi, Thiago Motta, and Zinedine Zidane are among the other names linked.

Arteta is building a young, long-term squad at Arsenal, so leaving so soon into his tenure would be strange. Every signing made by Arteta has been players who aren’t the finished product, but with high potential.

Conte has only recently joined Spurs, but if he fails in his mission to get into the top-four, he may want to quit the club.