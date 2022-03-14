Pundit predicts Newcastle will complete “no-brainer” transfer very soon

Newcastle United will complete the permanent transfer of Matt Targett very soon as predicted by pundit Kevin Campbell.

Campbell, a former Division One and Premier League striker most notably for Arsenal and Everton, believes Targett has been a revelation since joining on loan from Aston Villa, and thinks Newcastle will look to complete a permanent move for him very soon.

Newcastle have a £15m agreement in the loan deal with Steven Gerrard’s side which could make Targett’s switch to St James’ Park a permanent one.

Campbell praised Targett for helping to transform Newcastle’s defence and the money involved in the deal for them. He told Football Insider: “That really is a bargain because Matt Targett has gone there and done brilliantly.

“Targett and Dan Burn have made a world of difference on the left-hand side of that defence.

“To sign a ready-made Premier League full-back for £15million is unheard of really. It is a no-brainer… That’ll get done.”

The 26-year-old had been a regular starter at Aston Villa under previous boss Dean Smith and at the start of Gerrard’s reign there.

However, when it became clear that French international Lucas Digne was available, Villa swooped in and Targett subsequently lost his place in the team before a deadline day loan move to Newcastle allowed him to continue playing regularly.

Newcastle have lost once since Targett’s introduction, with the defeat coming against Champions of Europe Chelsea in a tight 1-0 loss at Stamford Bridge.

His presence alongisde Dan Burn on the left side of The Magpies defence has shored-up a major problem area for them.