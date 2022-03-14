Newcastle and Arsenal transfer target CLEARED to complete transfer away

Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot is reportedly set to be made available this summer, with Newcastle United and Arsenal recently linked with him.

The Frenchman hasn’t always hit top form at Juve, so it makes sense that his future is now in doubt, but he’d surely be a fine signing for a number of Premier League clubs.

Recent speculation claimed Newcastle were in advanced talks over a deal for Rabiot, while Arsenal have also been on alert over his situation in Turin.

It remains to be seen which club will win the race for his signature, but Arsenal could definitely do with a new signing in the middle of the park.

A move to the Emirates Stadium could be tempting for Rabiot if Mikel Arteta manages to get the club back into the Champions League.

The 26-year-old may well feel, however, that a move to St James’ Park might be the better long-term choice due to the project underway under Newcastle’s wealthy new owners.