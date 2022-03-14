Spurs look to take advantage of manager change to sign Barcelona star this summer

It can be tempting to sack a manager early in the season after a bad start, but it’s a bold move if you’ve allowed them to bring in their own signings only a few months before.

Memphis Depay was clearly wanted by Ronald Koeman when he came to Barcelona and he’s scored 10 in 19 La Liga games so his goal return is decent, but since Xavi’s appointment, the rumours have started on a departure for the Dutchman.

The new manager will want his own players to come in and Barca aren’t flush for cash at the moment so they need to figure out who’s expendable but also who could bring in a decent fee, and that could happen with Depay and Spurs:

Memphis does have Premier League experience with Manchester United but it was a largely unhappy time as he was forced out of the team and looked like a one-trick pony who wanted to cut inside and shoot.

His game developed in France and he can play as a proper number 9 or in a wider role, but it’s hard to see him dislodging Harry Kane or Son from the side at this point.

It’s a transfer that would make sense from Barca’s point of view if they can get a fee, but there’s something about Depay that suggests he might not be a brilliant fit for an Antonio Conte system so this could also be tied into his future.