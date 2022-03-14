Steve Bruce set to make double transfer raid on former club Newcastle

Former Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce wants to perform a double transfer raid on his old club for stars Dwight Gayle and Sean Longstaff.

Bruce wants to recruit the pair in the summer, after his West Bromwich Albion side fell off of the pace in order to secure a route back into the Premier League.

A run which has seen The Baggies win just one game since January (a run which preceded Bruce) has left the club seven points adrift of a playoff position, making another year in the Championship a very likely reality.

As quoted by HITC, The Sunday Mirror are reporting Bruce wants to bring in Gayle and Longstaff to bolster his squad.

Gayle is a veteran championship striker with 59 goals in 100 games, so his acquisition certainly makes sense for a team trying to get to the promised land which is the Premier League. He joined from Crystal Palace for around £10m in 2016.

On the other hand, Longstaff represents the other end of the spectrum in terms of experience. Longstaff has made 88 appearances for Newcastle’s first team, with Rafael Benitez handing him his Toon debut in 2018.

He has previously been linked with big money moves to other Premier League clubs, but with his contract expiring in the summer it could give Bruce the perfect opportunity to add a familiar face to his West Brom dressing room going into next season.