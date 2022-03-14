Top club unwilling allow to important squad player to leave despite interest from Premier League

With the summer fast approaching, Premier League sides from top to bottom will be preparing their transfer wish list’s for the summer.

Although, each club will also be considering what players they will allow to leave if an offer materialises, with Liverpool’s Caoimhin Kelleher one of these.

The Irishman is the current number two at Liverpool behind Brazil international Alisson, and is attracting interest in his services from a number of Premier League clubs.

However, according to The Sun, Liverpool are unwilling to allow the 23-year-old to leave as they want to eek one more year out of him before deciding on his long-term future.

Kelleher came through the academy with The Reds, making his first appearance for the senior team in the EFL cup in 2019.

Despite making just 17 appearances overall, Kelleher has been a steady back up in the last few years. Even managing to usurp former West Ham United stopper Adrian as the club’s number two.

The young shot stopper was one of the hero’s of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea last month, and following his strong displays in cup games and when called upon in the Premier League, interest in him has only gone up.

His contract expires in 2026, so Liverpool have plenty of time to decide what to do with him, though a loan move would probably be beneficial for all parties.