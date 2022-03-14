PSG keen on Tottenham raid as part of major summer shake-up

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Tottenham director Fabio Paratici as part of a major shake-up at the Parc des Princes.

The Ligue 1 giants were dumped out of the Champions League by Real Madrid last week, and one imagines it could lead to a big overhaul in a number of areas.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see Mauricio Pochettino sacked as PSG manager, while The Athletic claim that Paratici is being eyed to replace Leonardo as sporting director.

However, for the time being, it seems the former Juventus chief is prepared to stay at Spurs, so fans of the north London side will hope they’re not facing a major shake-up of their own.

Paratici hasn’t been at Tottenham long, but made some smart January signings by bringing in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, who have performed well since joining.

It would be majorly disruptive to the new Spurs project if Paratici were to leave so soon before he was truly able to make his mark at the club.