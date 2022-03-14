Two Manchester United transfer targets were scouted on Sunday, in the Fiorentina versus Bologna game in Italy.

Fiorentina defender Nikola Milenkovic and Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg were both watched by United officials during their game on Sunday, as the Manchester club look to secure their summer transfer targets.

This is according to Calcio Mercato, who also report that Svanberg in particular, has caught the eye of Ralf Rangnick since his days at RB Leipzig.

United are in the market for a midfielder and Svanberg could be their alternative to Declan Rice, if they are priced out of a move for the English midfielder. The Times reported that Rice could now cost up to £120m (via The Sun).

Svanberg is valued at £13.5m, but is of course unlikely to be at the same standard as Rice.

In the last 50 games, Milenkovic has played 19 games at right-back and 29 games at centre-back, according to Football Critic. The Serbian defender’s versatility could be a reason Rangnick is interested in the defender.

With neither Diogo Dalot nor Aaron Wan-Bissaka nailing down the right-back spot, Milenkovic could fight his way into the starting eleven.