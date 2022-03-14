Video: Exasperated Pep Guardiola shows his frustration at FT vs Palace after discussion with Guaita

It doesn’t matter how great a manager you are, when a seemingly unassailable lead starts to get whittled down and then you fail to pick up three points in a game you were expected to win, then the pressure does start to tell.

Pep Guardiola has always come across as the kind of manager who’s never happy even when his side is doing well, but it was clear to see tonight that he was exasperated after the game:

Pep Guardiola and Vicente Guaita having a heated conversation at full-time ? pic.twitter.com/bwjaTtVt4G — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 14, 2022

It appears his complaints were with his fellow Spaniard for timewasting as the game wore on but that’s part and parcel of the game and has to be expected, so if this is what Pep is starting to focus on then it could be a worrying time for City fans, especially if Liverpool take down Arsenal on Wednesday and reduce the gap to a single point.